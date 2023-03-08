Wednesday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3) and Austin Peay Governors (17-11) squaring off at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 73-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Eagles head into this game on the heels of a 66-48 victory against Stetson on Sunday.

FGCU vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

FGCU vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 53

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came in a 70-53 victory on January 2 over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (12).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 99) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 26

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

FGCU Performance Insights