The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) visit the Miami Heat (35-31) after losing three road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by just 2 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 110 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2)

Heat (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Heat (23-39-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 18.9% less often than the Cavaliers (36-30-1) this year.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 2 or more (50%).

Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the total 47.8% of the time this season (32 out of 67). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (29 out of 66).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 38-15, a better tally than the Heat have recorded (6-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (108.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.1).

This season the Heat are ranked 24th in the league in assists at 23.4 per game.

The Heat are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

Miami takes 59.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30% are 3-pointers.

