The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (26-5) and the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (17-13) square off in the AAC Tournament Tuesday at Dickies Arena. Gametime is at 1:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Florida vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers' 66.6 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 59.1 the Bulls give up.
  • Wichita State is 15-4 when it scores more than 59.1 points.
  • South Florida is 23-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Bulls score 8.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Shockers give up (62.9).
  • South Florida is 24-2 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
  • When Wichita State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 15-8.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 SMU W 70-62 Yuengling Center
2/22/2023 Tulsa W 93-83 Yuengling Center
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati W 85-55 Fifth Third Arena
3/7/2023 Wichita State - Dickies Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.