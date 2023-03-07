The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (26-5) and the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (17-13) square off in the AAC Tournament Tuesday at Dickies Arena. Gametime is at 1:00 PM.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

South Florida vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers' 66.6 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 59.1 the Bulls give up.

Wichita State is 15-4 when it scores more than 59.1 points.

South Florida is 23-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Bulls score 8.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Shockers give up (62.9).

South Florida is 24-2 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

When Wichita State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 15-8.

South Florida Schedule