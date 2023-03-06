Victor Oladipo and his Miami Heat teammates will match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 117-109 win over the Hawks, Oladipo had five points and six assists.

In this article we will dive into Oladipo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Victor Oladipo Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.1 6.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.5 2.6 PRA -- 16.9 11.9 PR 10.5 13.4 9.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Victor Oladipo Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Oladipo's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 116.9 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Hawks concede 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.4 per game.

The Hawks allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Victor Oladipo vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 22 5 0 6 1 0 0 1/16/2023 34 7 6 10 0 0 1

