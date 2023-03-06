Monday's contest features the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-12) and the UCF Knights (13-14) facing off at Dickies Arena (on March 6) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 victory for Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane will try for another victory over the Knights after a 70-60 win on Wednesday.

UCF vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UCF vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 67, UCF 63

UCF Schedule Analysis

Against the Wichita State Shockers on January 15, the Knights notched their best win of the season, a 59-56 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over Temple (No. 142) on February 21

67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 215) on December 1

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 216) on February 8

64-54 at home over Cincinnati (No. 216) on February 25

67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 242) on December 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UCF Performance Insights