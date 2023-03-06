The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Strus, in his most recent appearance, had four points in a 117-109 win over the Hawks.

Let's look at Strus' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 3.2 Assists -- 2.2 2.8 PRA -- 17.7 16.7 PR 12.5 15.5 13.9 3PM 1.5 2.5 2.0



Max Strus Insights vs. the Hawks

Strus has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 11.9% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 20.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 116.9 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 45.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 25.4 per game.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 18 4 3 3 0 0 0 1/16/2023 28 13 2 3 2 0 0 11/27/2022 33 16 3 1 4 0 0

