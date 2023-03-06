Jimmy Butler is a player to watch when the Miami Heat (34-31) and the Atlanta Hawks (32-32) go head to head at FTX Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, March 6

Monday, March 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, the Heat knocked off the Hawks 117-109, led by Adebayo with 30 points. Saddiq Bey was the high scorer for the losing side with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 30 11 5 1 2 0 Tyler Herro 20 6 5 0 0 3 Caleb Martin 15 3 1 1 1 3

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat at 9.7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 21.3 points.

Tyler Herro puts up 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Max Strus puts up 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry puts up 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 21.3 6.2 5.6 1.5 0.3 0.5 Bam Adebayo 18.9 8.4 3.5 1.3 1 0 Tyler Herro 16.9 4.1 3.4 0.4 0.2 2.7 Caleb Martin 9.9 4.6 1.1 0.8 0.8 1.2 Max Strus 10.7 3.2 2.8 0.2 0.1 2

