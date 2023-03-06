Ahead of a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (32-32), the Miami Heat (34-31) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 6 at FTX Arena.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Hawks 117-109 on Saturday. Bam Adebayo led the Heat to the victory with a team-high 30 points. Saddiq Bey scored 22 points in the Hawks' loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Out Rib 8.3 6.9 1.9 Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 12.0 4.3 5.3 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Questionable (Groin)

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSE

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record 108.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 116.9 the Hawks give up.

Miami has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 116.9 points.

On offense, the Heat have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 105.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 108.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Miami makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (28th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.8%.

The Heat average 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in the league), and give up 109.3 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 229.5

