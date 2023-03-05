Stetson vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3) and the Stetson Hatters (13-19) matching up at Alico Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-50 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Hatters' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 60-53 victory over Jacksonville.
Stetson vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Stetson vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 79, Stetson 50
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- The Hatters' best victory this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings. The Hatters brought home the 53-48 win at home on February 16.
- The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (11).
- Stetson has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-40 over Albany (No. 206) on November 27
- 60-53 over Jacksonville (No. 242) on March 4
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 242) on February 4
- 50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 292) on January 26
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 306) on November 19
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 59.8 points per game, 282nd in college basketball, and are giving up 61.0 per contest to rank 90th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Stetson has put up 58.6 points per game in ASUN play, and 59.8 overall.
- At home the Hatters are putting up 61.5 points per game, 2.3 more than they are averaging away (59.2).
- In 2022-23 Stetson is giving up 15.6 fewer points per game at home (55.2) than on the road (70.8).
- The Hatters are posting 57.1 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 2.7 fewer points than their average for the season (59.8).
