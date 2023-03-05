Sunday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3) and the Stetson Hatters (13-19) matching up at Alico Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-50 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Hatters' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 60-53 victory over Jacksonville.

Stetson vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Stetson vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 79, Stetson 50

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters' best victory this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings. The Hatters brought home the 53-48 win at home on February 16.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (11).

Stetson has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

61-40 over Albany (No. 206) on November 27

60-53 over Jacksonville (No. 242) on March 4

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 242) on February 4

50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 292) on January 26

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 306) on November 19

Stetson Performance Insights