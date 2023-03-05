Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 117-106 win over the Hornets (his last game) Wagner produced nine points.

In this article, we dig into Wagner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.7 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 2.9 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.1 PRA 23.5 26 20.5 PR 20.5 22.6 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.8 shots per game, which adds up to 16.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.7 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have conceded 115.7 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are fourth in the league, giving up 41.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 34 29 2 2 2 0 2

