How to Watch the Lightning vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, March 4, with the Lightning having dropped three straight games.
You can watch the Sabres-Lightning matchup on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Lightning vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/23/2023
|Lightning
|Sabres
|6-5 (F/OT) BUF
|11/28/2022
|Sabres
|Lightning
|6-5 (F/OT) TB
|11/5/2022
|Lightning
|Sabres
|5-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 183 total goals (three per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 215 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|61
|24
|62
|86
|77
|42
|100%
|Brayden Point
|61
|37
|34
|71
|31
|43
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|61
|27
|37
|64
|42
|22
|55.2%
|Brandon Hagel
|61
|22
|27
|49
|32
|67
|28.4%
|Alex Killorn
|61
|15
|29
|44
|44
|33
|100%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have allowed 214 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- With 223 goals (3.7 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's third-best offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 4.1 goals per game (41 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|60
|41
|39
|80
|28
|36
|43.4%
|Alex Tuch
|57
|28
|34
|62
|23
|41
|49%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|56
|14
|47
|61
|47
|30
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|57
|25
|35
|60
|32
|26
|47.8%
|Dylan Cozens
|59
|23
|29
|52
|14
|32
|49.7%
