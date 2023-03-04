The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, March 4, with the Lightning having dropped three straight games.

You can watch the Sabres-Lightning matchup on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Lightning vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/23/2023 Lightning Sabres 6-5 (F/OT) BUF
11/28/2022 Sabres Lightning 6-5 (F/OT) TB
11/5/2022 Lightning Sabres 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 183 total goals (three per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
  • The Lightning's 215 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 61 24 62 86 77 42 100%
Brayden Point 61 37 34 71 31 43 50.5%
Steven Stamkos 61 27 37 64 42 22 55.2%
Brandon Hagel 61 22 27 49 32 67 28.4%
Alex Killorn 61 15 29 44 44 33 100%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres have allowed 214 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
  • With 223 goals (3.7 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's third-best offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 4.1 goals per game (41 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 60 41 39 80 28 36 43.4%
Alex Tuch 57 28 34 62 23 41 49%
Rasmus Dahlin 56 14 47 61 47 30 -
Jeff Skinner 57 25 35 60 32 26 47.8%
Dylan Cozens 59 23 29 52 14 32 49.7%

