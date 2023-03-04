Heat vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - March 4
See the injury report for the Miami Heat (33-31), which currently has two players listed, as the Heat ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) at FTX Arena on Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Heat lost 122-120 to the Knicks on Friday. In the Heat's loss, Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding eight rebounds and five assists).
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|12.0
|4.3
|5.3
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Out
|Back
|5.5
|2.1
|0.7
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Questionable (Groin)
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
Heat Season Insights
- The 108.0 points per game the Heat average are 8.9 fewer points than the Hawks give up (116.9).
- Miami has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 116.9 points.
- On offense, the Heat have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 105.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 108.0 they've racked up over the course of this year.
- Miami knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (13.2).
- The Heat's 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in the NBA, and the 109.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.
Heat vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-1
|225
