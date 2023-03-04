See the injury report for the Miami Heat (33-31), which currently has two players listed, as the Heat ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) at FTX Arena on Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Heat lost 122-120 to the Knicks on Friday. In the Heat's loss, Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding eight rebounds and five assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 12.0 4.3 5.3 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Questionable (Groin)

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Heat Season Insights

The 108.0 points per game the Heat average are 8.9 fewer points than the Hawks give up (116.9).

Miami has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 116.9 points.

On offense, the Heat have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 105.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 108.0 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Miami knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (13.2).

The Heat's 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in the NBA, and the 109.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1 225

