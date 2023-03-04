Saturday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Rice Owls (21-7) taking on the Florida International Panthers (12-16) at 2:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Rice.

Last time out, the Panthers lost 69-62 to Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Florida International vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Florida International vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 74, Florida International 65

Florida International Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Panthers beat the UTEP Miners at home on January 19 by a score of 72-70.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida International is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 210) on January 5

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 210) on February 2

72-63 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 214) on December 4

Florida International Performance Insights