Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-17) against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (6-22) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Rattlerettes' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 57-50 victory against Southern.
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Florida A&M 58
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Rattlerettes defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 57-50 win on February 27. It was their best victory of the season.
- Florida A&M has 12 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 263) on November 15
- 69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on January 28
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 4
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 359) on January 16
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes have a -337 scoring differential, falling short by 12 points per game. They're putting up 58.7 points per game, 299th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.7 per outing to rank 320th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M has scored 59.4 points per game in SWAC action, and 58.7 overall.
- The Rattlerettes are putting up more points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (55.8).
- Florida A&M concedes 67.3 points per game at home, and 73.3 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rattlerettes are putting up 59.4 points per game, 0.7 more than their season average (58.7).
