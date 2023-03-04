Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Moore Gymnasium has the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-17) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (6-22) at 2:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Bethune-Cookman, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 59-52 loss to Grambling in their last game on Monday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Florida A&M 58
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- On January 16, the Lady Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-61 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 257) in our computer rankings.
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on February 4
- 69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 28
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 269) on January 7
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on January 30
- 68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 11
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats have a -116 scoring differential, falling short by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.0 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball and are allowing 64.3 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.
- Bethune-Cookman is scoring 60.8 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.8 more points per game than its season average (60.0).
- The Lady Wildcats are averaging 57.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (61.3).
- Defensively, Bethune-Cookman has played better at home this year, surrendering 61.6 points per game, compared to 67.1 in road games.
- The Lady Wildcats have been racking up 58.0 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 60.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
