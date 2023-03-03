Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will match up versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Herro, in his previous game (March 1 loss against the 76ers) produced 11 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Herro's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.3 20.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.3 PRA 29.5 30.2 29.3 PR 25.5 25.9 25 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Tyler Herro has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.7% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.1 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 12.8 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 40 25 5 8 4 1 1

