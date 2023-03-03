The Orlando Magic, Moritz Wagner included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wagner, in his most recent action, had two points in a 139-117 loss to the Bucks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Wagner, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.9 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 3.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 17.2 13.6 PR 13.5 15.5 11.9 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.9



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Hornets

Wagner is responsible for attempting 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 6.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118.2 points per contest, the Hornets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 46.5 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 26.5 per game, worst in the NBA.

Allowing 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 19 8 5 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.