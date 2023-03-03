Friday's contest features the Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 3) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes came out on top in their most recent game 84-69 against Boston College on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Miami (FL) 63

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hurricanes took down the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8.

The Hurricanes have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (FL) is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 9

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16

85-74 at home over Virginia (No. 79) on February 26

Miami (FL) Performance Insights