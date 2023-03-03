Markelle Fultz's Orlando Magic take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 1, Fultz put up 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 139-117 loss against the Bucks.

Let's break down Fultz's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.4 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.2 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.3 PRA 25.5 23 27.1 PR 19.5 17.5 21.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Hornets

Fultz is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

Fultz's opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.7.

The Hornets allow 118.2 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 46.5 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 26.5 assists per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 36 16 1 5 0 0 3

