The Orlando Magic (26-37) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Charlotte Hornets (20-44) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023

Friday, March 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSFL

BSSE and BSFL Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Magic vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Hornets 115 - Magic 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 3.5)

Hornets (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Magic (34-27-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54% of the time, 11.8% more often than the Hornets (27-34-3) this year.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 20-24-3 ATS record Charlotte racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the total 47.6% of the time this season (30 out of 63). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (29 out of 64).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 5-6, a better record than the Hornets have recorded (13-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando is scoring just 110.7 points per game (third-worst in NBA), but it has played more consistently at the other end of the court, where it is giving up 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked).

The Magic haven't produced many assists this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 22.7 assists per game.

While the Magic are in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10.6 (fourth-worst), they rank 23rd in the league with a 34.6% three-point percentage.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Orlando has taken 64.1% two-pointers (accounting for 73.5% of the team's buckets) and 35.9% three-pointers (26.5%).

