How to Watch the Lightning vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT is the place to tune in to see the Lightning and the Penguins go head to head.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/26/2023
|Penguins
|Lightning
|7-3 PIT
|10/15/2022
|Penguins
|Lightning
|6-2 PIT
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 178 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (211 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|60
|24
|61
|85
|74
|41
|100%
|Brayden Point
|60
|36
|33
|69
|30
|42
|49.8%
|Steven Stamkos
|60
|26
|36
|62
|42
|22
|55.5%
|Brandon Hagel
|60
|22
|27
|49
|32
|66
|28.4%
|Alex Killorn
|60
|15
|28
|43
|44
|33
|100%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 190 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 194 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|60
|27
|45
|72
|44
|44
|52.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|60
|23
|39
|62
|81
|64
|51%
|Jake Guentzel
|56
|24
|29
|53
|35
|27
|53.3%
|Rickard Rakell
|60
|21
|20
|41
|28
|18
|52.9%
|Bryan Rust
|60
|15
|22
|37
|36
|21
|50%
