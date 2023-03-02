Thursday's game at FAU Arena has the Rice Owls (20-7) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-15) at 7:00 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 victory for Rice.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are coming off of a 63-55 loss to UTEP in their last outing on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 73, Florida Atlantic 63

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

The Florida Atlantic Owls took down the No. 180-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UTSA Roadrunners, 81-66, on January 19, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on December 29

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 214) on December 13

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 214) on January 11

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 217) on February 2

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 218) on December 2

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights