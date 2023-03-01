Victor Oladipo will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oladipo, in his most recent showing, had 11 points and two steals in a 101-99 win over the 76ers.

We're going to break down Oladipo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Victor Oladipo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.4 7.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.1 PRA -- 17.4 14.1 PR -- 13.7 11 3PM 0.5 1.4 1.0



Victor Oladipo Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Victor Oladipo has made 3.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 4.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 100 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.2 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 23.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are second in the NBA, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

Victor Oladipo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 19 11 2 2 3 0 2

