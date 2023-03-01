Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-13) and Stetson Hatters (12-18) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gamecocks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Hatters are coming off of a 70-57 loss to Kennesaw State in their last game on Saturday.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 62, Stetson 58
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- The Hatters took down the Austin Peay Governors in a 53-48 win on February 16. It was their best win of the season.
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-40 over Albany (No. 201) on November 27
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 226) on February 4
- 50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on January 26
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 306) on November 19
- 67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 11
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.1 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball and are allowing 61.4 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.
- With 59.1 points per game in ASUN tilts, Stetson is averaging 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.1 PPG).
- The Hatters put up 62.3 points per game at home, compared to 59.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Stetson is allowing 15.7 fewer points per game (55.1) than in away games (70.8).
- The Hatters have been scoring 58.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 60.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
