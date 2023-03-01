How to Watch the South Florida vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (25-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Florida vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls score 7.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (63.3).
- When South Florida allows fewer than 60.3 points, it is 16-0.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, South Florida is 22-2.
- The 60.3 points per game the Bearcats average are just 1.0 more point than the Bulls give up (59.3).
- When Cincinnati totals more than 59.3 points, it is 8-3.
- Cincinnati's record is 8-14 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.
- This year the Bearcats are shooting 43.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulls concede.
- The Bulls make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ UCF
|W 73-44
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|SMU
|W 70-62
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|Tulsa
|W 93-83
|Yuengling Center
|3/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.