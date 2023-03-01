Wednesday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (25-5) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-55 in favor of South Florida, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Bulls enter this game following a 93-83 win against Tulsa on Wednesday.

South Florida vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 72, Cincinnati 55

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' best win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns on December 2.

The Bulls have four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

South Florida has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

The Bearcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 35) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 48) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 59) on January 11

58-56 on the road over Houston (No. 75) on January 18

South Florida Performance Insights