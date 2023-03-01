North Florida vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13) and the North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-19) squaring off at UNF Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Ospreys dropped their most recent outing 74-51 against North Alabama on Saturday.
North Florida vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
North Florida vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 74, North Florida 63
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 12, the Lady Ospreys took down the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 100 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-58.
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-76 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on February 18
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 224) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on December 1
- 79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on January 5
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys' -299 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (321st in college basketball).
- North Florida's offense has been less productive in ASUN games this year, posting 58.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.2 PPG.
- In home games, the Lady Ospreys are posting 18.5 more points per game (69.5) than they are away from home (51.0).
- North Florida allows 69.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.5 on the road.
- The Lady Ospreys have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 57.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.0 points fewer than the 59.2 they've scored this year.
