Wednesday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13) and the North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-19) squaring off at UNF Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Ospreys dropped their most recent outing 74-51 against North Alabama on Saturday.

North Florida vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

North Florida vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 74, North Florida 63

North Florida Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 12, the Lady Ospreys took down the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 100 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-58.

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

84-76 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on February 18

74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 224) on January 28

54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on December 1

79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on January 5

North Florida Performance Insights