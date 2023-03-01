The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Strus, in his most recent game (February 27 win against the 76ers) put up 13 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Strus' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.3 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 3.2 Assists -- 2.2 2.3 PRA -- 18.1 17.1 PR 10.5 15.9 14.8 3PM 1.5 2.5 2.4



Max Strus Insights vs. the 76ers

Strus is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

Strus is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 100 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.2 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.7 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, allowing 11.3 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 24 13 1 0 3 0 0

