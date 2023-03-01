The Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) host the Orlando Magic (26-36) after winning 10 straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSFL and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -9.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • The Magic have hit the over in 29 of their 62 games with a set total (46.8%).
  • Orlando is 35-27-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Magic have won in 21, or 41.2%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Orlando has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 0 0% 114.9 225.5 111.1 224.4 225.6
Magic 0 0% 110.6 225.5 113.3 224.4 224.8

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Magic have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.
  • This year, Orlando is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-13-0 ATS (.581).
  • The Magic put up an average of 110.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.1 points, Orlando is 23-4 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 36-25 4-9 29-32
Magic 35-27 8-4 29-33

Magic vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Magic
114.9
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
26-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-4
29-2
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 18-9
111.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
23-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-10
28-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.