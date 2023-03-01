The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 101-99 win over the 76ers (his most recent action) Butler put up 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

In this article, we dig into Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.9 21.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.6 PRA 32.5 32.9 32.9 PR 26.5 27.8 27.3 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 100 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.2 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 23.7 per game.

The 76ers allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 32 23 11 9 1 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.