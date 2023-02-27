How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 ACC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- Florida State has compiled a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 78th.
- The Seminoles' 70.1 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Tar Heels give up.
- Florida State has a 7-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Florida State is putting up 71.9 points per game, 2.5 more than it is averaging away (69.4).
- At home the Seminoles are allowing 74 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they are on the road (79.1).
- Florida State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (37%).
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 94-54
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Boston College
|L 75-69
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Miami
|W 85-84
|Watsco Center
|2/27/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
