The Queens Royals (17-14, 7-11 ASUN) welcome in the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-14, 7-11 ASUN) after dropping three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.

FGCU vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

FGCU vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Queens Moneyline FGCU Moneyline
BetMGM Queens (-2.5) 153.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Queens (-2) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Queens (-2) 153.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Queens (-1.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

FGCU vs. Queens Betting Trends

  • FGCU is 13-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Eagles are 4-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
  • Queens has covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Royals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times this season.

