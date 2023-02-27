Cole Anthony and his Orlando Magic teammates face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 121-108 loss to the Pacers, Anthony tallied eight points, five assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Anthony's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.7 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.2 PRA -- 20.7 21.1 PR 12.5 16.6 16.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Cole Anthony has made 4.2 shots per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Anthony's Magic average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 113.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Cole Anthony vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 26 22 3 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.