The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 108-103 loss to the Hornets, Adebayo had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Below we will look at Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.4 21.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.9 9.4 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.7 PRA 30.5 34.6 34.3 PR 27.5 31.3 30.6



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.0% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.7.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, allowing 110.4 points per game.

Allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 23.7 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2022 34 10 8 0 0 1 2 5/10/2022 28 12 6 0 0 2 1 5/8/2022 33 21 7 4 0 0 0 5/6/2022 34 9 3 1 0 0 2 5/4/2022 33 23 9 3 0 0 1 5/2/2022 34 24 12 4 0 1 2 3/21/2022 36 22 9 2 0 3 1 3/5/2022 31 6 10 2 0 0 1

