The Miami Heat (32-29) are 6-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and NBCS-PH.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Monday, February 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and NBCS-PH

NBA TV, BSSUN, and NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Heat 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6)

76ers (- 6) Pick OU: Over (216)



The 76ers have a 35-24-0 ATS record this season compared to the 21-37-3 mark from the Heat.

Philadelphia (9-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (56.2%) than Miami (3-4) does as a 6+-point underdog (42.9%).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 55.9% of the time this season (33 out of 59), which is more often than Miami's games have (27 out of 61).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 31-12, a better mark than the Heat have posted (5-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the NBA in points scored (108.1 per game) but second-best in points conceded (108.6).

The Heat are 23rd in the league in assists (23.4 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Miami attempts 40.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 29.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 59.6% of its shots, with 70.2% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.