Sunday's contest between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Hurricanes dropped their last game 71-57 against Louisville on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Virginia 63

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

  • When the Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 77-66, it was their best win of the season so far.
  • Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 9
  • 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 5
  • 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 70) on February 2
  • 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 70) on February 16
  • 55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 15

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

  • The Hurricanes average 70.8 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (145th in college basketball). They have a +214 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
  • With 66.3 points per game in ACC tilts, Miami (FL) is averaging 4.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.8 PPG).
  • Offensively, the Hurricanes have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 74.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game in road games.
  • Miami (FL) cedes 59.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.4 in road games.
  • The Hurricanes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 64.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.6 points fewer than the 70.8 they've scored this year.

