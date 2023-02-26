How to Watch the Florida State vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (23-7) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Florida State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 63.6 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
- Florida State is 13-0 when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.
- Florida State has put together a 22-6 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- The Lady Tigers average 66.7 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.8 the Seminoles give up.
- Clemson is 11-3 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Clemson is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 81.6 points.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 35.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Seminoles concede defensively.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Syracuse
|W 78-65
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 80-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 61-60
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
