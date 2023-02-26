The Florida State Seminoles (23-7) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 63.6 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Florida State is 13-0 when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.
  • Florida State has put together a 22-6 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • The Lady Tigers average 66.7 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.8 the Seminoles give up.
  • Clemson is 11-3 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • Clemson is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 81.6 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 35.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Seminoles concede defensively.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Syracuse W 78-65 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Georgia Tech W 80-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

