Florida vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (17-11) against the Florida Gators (15-13) at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Gators earned an 81-77 win over Alabama.
Florida vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 71, Florida 62
Florida Schedule Analysis
- On February 23 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in our computer rankings, the Gators captured their best win of the season, an 81-77 victory at home.
- The Gators have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
- The Tigers have tied for the 70th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 24
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 77) on November 26
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 117) on January 22
- 55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 130) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators score 69.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) and concede 69.4 (298th in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Florida has scored 64.1 points per game in SEC action, and 69.8 overall.
- At home the Gators are scoring 74.8 points per game, 13.3 more than they are averaging away (61.5).
- At home Florida is allowing 64.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than it is on the road (75.6).
- While the Gators are scoring 69.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 61.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.