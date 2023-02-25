Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-15) taking on the Stetson Hatters (12-17) at 2:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 victory for Kennesaw State, who are favored by our model.
The Hatters' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 69-62 loss to Jacksonville State.
Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Stetson 60
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Hatters beat the Austin Peay Governors at home on February 16 by a score of 53-48.
- Stetson has eight losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-40 over Albany (No. 201) on November 27
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 225) on February 4
- 50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 302) on January 26
- 67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 304) on December 11
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 317) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 60.2 points per game (277th in college basketball) and conceding 61.1 (92nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Stetson has averaged 59.3 points per game in ASUN play, and 60.2 overall.
- At home the Hatters are scoring 62.3 points per game, 2.9 more than they are averaging away (59.4).
- In 2022-23 Stetson is conceding 15.8 fewer points per game at home (55.1) than away (70.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Hatters are posting 59.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (60.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.