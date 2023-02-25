The Indiana Pacers (26-35) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end an 11-game road slide when they take on the Orlando Magic (25-35) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSIN.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSIN

BSFL and BSIN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 116 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (231)



The Magic have covered the spread more often than the Pacers this season, tallying an ATS record of 33-25-2, as opposed to the 32-28-1 mark of the Pacers.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (51.4%).

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.5% of the time this season (29 out of 61). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (29 out of 60).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 18-31, while the Magic are 5-5 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando has found it difficult to score points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 110.9 points per game. It has done better at the other end, ranking 16th by allowing 113.5 points per contest.

The Magic haven't put up many assists this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 22.8 assists per contest.

While the Magic rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.7 (fifth-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 35.1% three-point percentage.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Orlando has taken 64.1% two-pointers (accounting for 73.2% of the team's buckets) and 35.9% from beyond the arc (26.8%).

