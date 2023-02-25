Magic vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (26-35) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end an 11-game road slide when they take on the Orlando Magic (25-35) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSIN.
Magic vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSIN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Magic 116 - Pacers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (231)
- The Magic have covered the spread more often than the Pacers this season, tallying an ATS record of 33-25-2, as opposed to the 32-28-1 mark of the Pacers.
- Orlando covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (51.4%).
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.5% of the time this season (29 out of 61). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (29 out of 60).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 18-31, while the Magic are 5-5 as moneyline favorites.
Magic Performance Insights
- Orlando has found it difficult to score points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 110.9 points per game. It has done better at the other end, ranking 16th by allowing 113.5 points per contest.
- The Magic haven't put up many assists this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 22.8 assists per contest.
- While the Magic rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.7 (fifth-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 35.1% three-point percentage.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Orlando has taken 64.1% two-pointers (accounting for 73.2% of the team's buckets) and 35.9% from beyond the arc (26.8%).
