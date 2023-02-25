The Charlotte Hornets (18-43) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (32-28) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Heat vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Hornets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4.5)

The Heat have had less success against the spread than the Hornets this season, recording an ATS record of 21-36-3, as opposed to the 25-33-3 record of the Hornets.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (42.1%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 45% of the time this season (27 out of 60). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (29 out of 61).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-15, a better tally than the Hornets have posted (12-35) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is averaging just 108.2 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 108.6 points per game.

So far this season, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 23.4 per game.

The Heat, who rank 18th in the league with 11.6 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.2% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.

This year, Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.3% three-pointers (29.7% of the team's baskets).

