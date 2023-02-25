Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (18-43) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (32-28) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Heat vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 114 - Hornets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4.5)
- The Heat have had less success against the spread than the Hornets this season, recording an ATS record of 21-36-3, as opposed to the 25-33-3 record of the Hornets.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (42.1%).
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 45% of the time this season (27 out of 60). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (29 out of 61).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-15, a better tally than the Hornets have posted (12-35) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is averaging just 108.2 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 108.6 points per game.
- So far this season, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 23.4 per game.
- The Heat, who rank 18th in the league with 11.6 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.2% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.
- This year, Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.3% three-pointers (29.7% of the team's baskets).
