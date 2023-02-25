Heat vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
At Spectrum Center on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) hope to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Miami Heat (32-28) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and BSSUN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|-
|-
|+165
|-200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -27 scoring differential, putting up 108.2 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 108.6 (second in the NBA).
- The Hornets are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -377 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.6 points per game (23rd in NBA), and give up 118.8 per contest (28th in league).
- Miami is 21-36-3 ATS this season.
- Charlotte has covered 25 times in 61 games with a spread this year.
Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+6000
|+2000
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
