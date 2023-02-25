At Spectrum Center on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) hope to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Miami Heat (32-28) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat have a -27 scoring differential, putting up 108.2 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 108.6 (second in the NBA).

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -377 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.6 points per game (23rd in NBA), and give up 118.8 per contest (28th in league).

Miami is 21-36-3 ATS this season.

Charlotte has covered 25 times in 61 games with a spread this year.

Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +6000 +2000 - Hornets +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.