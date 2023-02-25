Franz Wagner's Orlando Magic match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Wagner had 21 points in his last game, which ended in a 108-106 win against the Pistons.

Now let's dig into Wagner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.9 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.4 PRA 24.5 26.3 21.3 PR 20.5 22.8 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Franz Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Pacers

Wagner has taken 14.2 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.4% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Wagner's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.6 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Pacers allow 117.5 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Giving up 45.7 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have allowed 12.6 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Franz Wagner vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 13 3 7 1 0 2 11/21/2022 31 20 6 3 0 0 1 11/19/2022 31 29 5 3 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Wagner or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.