Florida International vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (9-18) and the Florida International Panthers (12-14) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with UTSA taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on February 25.
The Panthers lost their most recent matchup 83-79 against UTEP on Thursday.
Florida International vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
Florida International vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 70, Florida International 65
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers picked up their best win of the season on January 19, when they took down the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 72-70.
- Florida International has six losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Roadrunners have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on December 31
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 197) on February 2
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 197) on January 5
- 84-81 at home over UAB (No. 215) on February 4
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.7 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 70 per contest (309th in college basketball).
- Florida International scores fewer points in conference play (64.6 per game) than overall (68.7).
- In 2022-23 the Panthers are averaging seven more points per game at home (71.4) than away (64.4).
- At home Florida International is allowing 67.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than it is on the road (73.5).
- While the Panthers are putting up 68.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 60.9 points per contest.
