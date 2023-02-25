Saturday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (9-18) and the Florida International Panthers (12-14) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with UTSA taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on February 25.

The Panthers lost their most recent matchup 83-79 against UTEP on Thursday.

Florida International vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Florida International vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 70, Florida International 65

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers picked up their best win of the season on January 19, when they took down the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 72-70.

Florida International has six losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Roadrunners have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on December 31

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 197) on February 2

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 197) on January 5

84-81 at home over UAB (No. 215) on February 4

Florida International Performance Insights