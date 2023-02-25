Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) and Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) matching up at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Wildcats fell in their last outing 74-71 against Alabama State on Monday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 62, Southern 60
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Lady Wildcats beat the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on the road on February 4 by a score of 59-49.
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on January 16
- 69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on January 28
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on January 30
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on January 7
- 68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 291) on February 11
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats are being outscored by 3.6 points per game with a -91 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.1 points per game (261st in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per contest (187th in college basketball).
- Bethune-Cookman is tallying 62.7 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.6 more points per game than its season average (61.1).
- On offense, the Lady Wildcats put up 60.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.3 points per game away from home.
- Bethune-Cookman surrenders 62.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 67.1 away from home.
- The Lady Wildcats have been putting up 59.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 61.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
