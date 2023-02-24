Max Strus will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a 116-105 loss to the Nets (his previous action) Strus put up 18 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.6 12.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 2.2 2.1 PRA -- 18.4 17.5 PR 12.5 16.2 15.4 3PM 1.5 2.6 2.6



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Max Strus has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

Strus is averaging 7.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Bucks concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have given up 22.8 per contest, best in the league.

The Bucks concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 42 10 7 4 2 0 0 1/12/2023 41 12 10 4 1 0 0

