Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 116-105 loss against the Nets, Martin put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.1 10.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 7.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 16.9 19.6 PR 14.5 15.3 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Bucks

Martin is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Heat rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.6 points per game, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are No. 1 in the league, allowing 22.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 31 17 9 1 2 1 0

