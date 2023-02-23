How to Watch the Magic vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-44) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (24-35) on February 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Watch Magic vs. Pistons with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Magic Stats Insights
- This season, the Magic have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- Orlando has a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.3% from the field.
- The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.
- The Magic score 110.9 points per game, nine fewer points than the 119.9 the Pistons allow.
- When Orlando totals more than 119.9 points, it is 7-4.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Magic are putting up 5.1 more points per game (113.5) than they are when playing on the road (108.4).
- Orlando surrenders 114.3 points per game at home, compared to 113 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Magic are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (11) than in road games (10.5). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (33.9%).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cole Anthony
|Questionable
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.