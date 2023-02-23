The Detroit Pistons (15-44) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (24-35) on February 23, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Watch Magic vs. Pistons with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Orlando has a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.3% from the field.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.

The Magic score 110.9 points per game, nine fewer points than the 119.9 the Pistons allow.

When Orlando totals more than 119.9 points, it is 7-4.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Magic are putting up 5.1 more points per game (113.5) than they are when playing on the road (108.4).

Orlando surrenders 114.3 points per game at home, compared to 113 away from home.

When playing at home, the Magic are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (11) than in road games (10.5). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Magic Injuries