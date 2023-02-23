Lightning vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 23
The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3) and Buffalo Sabres (28-23-4) meet at Amalie Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and MSG-B. The Lightning took down the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 in their most recent game, while the Sabres are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have put up a 6-2-2 record after putting up 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 20.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Lightning vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Sabres 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-225)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have gone 7-3-10 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 36-17-3.
- Tampa Bay is 9-3-1 (19 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 42 games (35-5-2, 72 points).
- In the 22 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-6-1 record (31 points).
- In the 32 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 21-9-2 (44 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 14-8-1 to record 29 points.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|4th
|3.55
|Goals Scored
|3.69
|3rd
|12th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.49
|25th
|12th
|32.4
|Shots
|32.4
|12th
|18th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|25th
|3rd
|25.8%
|Power Play %
|24.9%
|6th
|9th
|81.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.3%
|28th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Lightning vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.