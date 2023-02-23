The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles average 23.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (59.1).
  • When Florida State gives up fewer than 59.0 points, it is 9-0.
  • Florida State has put together a 22-6 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
  • The Demon Deacons record 8.0 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Seminoles give up (67.0).
  • Wake Forest is 7-0 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
  • Wake Forest's record is 14-12 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.
  • This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.2% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Seminoles concede.
  • The Seminoles make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 84-70 Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Syracuse W 78-65 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Georgia Tech W 80-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

